Seoul – Japanese and South Korean parliamentarian groups on bilateral relations held a joint general meeting in Seoul for the first time in three years on Thursday, adopting a joint statement calling for actively promoting security dialogue between the two countries amid provocations from North Korea.
The annual gathering was skipped in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It last took place in Tokyo in 2019.
