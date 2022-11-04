  • Fukushiro Nukaga (right), head of a cross-party group of lawmakers seeking friendly ties with South Korea, meets his South Korean counterpart Chung Jin-suk in Seoul on Thursday. | KYODO
    Fukushiro Nukaga (right), head of a cross-party group of lawmakers seeking friendly ties with South Korea, meets his South Korean counterpart Chung Jin-suk in Seoul on Thursday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Seoul – Japanese and South Korean parliamentarian groups on bilateral relations held a joint general meeting in Seoul for the first time in three years on Thursday, adopting a joint statement calling for actively promoting security dialogue between the two countries amid provocations from North Korea.

The annual gathering was skipped in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It last took place in Tokyo in 2019.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW