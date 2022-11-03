  • Shinsuke Yamanaka, chairman of the nuclear watchdog, attends a news conference last month in Tokyo. | KYODO
Japanese authorities on Wednesday proposed that the safety of nuclear plants that are 30 years or older be checked at least once a decade to obtain approval for continued operation.

The proposal from the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) came as the government seeks to scrap a rule that limits the operating life of reactors to a maximum of 60 years.

