  • Mamiko Moda (left) and her partner Satoko Nagamura with their son hold a same-sex partnership certificate at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Tokyo’s same-sex partnership system came into effect Tuesday, allowing sexual minority couples in the capital to be treated in the same manner as married heterosexual couples in areas such as housing, health care and child-rearing.

However, same-sex marriage is prohibited nationwide, meaning various other legal protections only afforded to heterosexual married couples remain unavailable.

