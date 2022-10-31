  • Ghibli Park is set to open in Aichi Prefecture on Nov. 1. | THU-HUONG HA
    Ghibli Park is set to open in Aichi Prefecture on Nov. 1. | THU-HUONG HA
  • SHARE

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyoko Kato and her daughter would visit Tokyo Disney Resort and its twin venues around three times a week — making the most of the hefty sum spent on annual all-you-can-use passes at one of the world’s most popular theme parks.

“It’s just a bus ride away from our home,” says the freelance writer and mother of two living in the capital’s neighboring Chiba Prefecture, where the Disney venues are located. “We used to frequent the facilities like we do public parks, but it was obviously much more entertaining and the children loved it.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED