  • Newly-appointed U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers his first speech after taking office outside 10 Downing Street in London, on Tuesday. Sunak is the first person of color to lead the British government and its youngest premier in more than two centuries. | BLOOMBERG
Rishi Sunak made history as the first Chancellor of the Exchequer to celebrate Diwali, lighting candles on the steps of his official residence at No. 11 Downing Street.

Two years later, on the day of the same festival, the 42-year-old Conservative was preparing to move into the prime minister’s lodgings next door, as both the first person of color and the first Hindu to take the country’s top job.

