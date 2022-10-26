Japan will cut household electricity bills by about 20% early next year as an inflation-relief step under a broader economic package that will involve nearly ¥30 trillion ($204 billion) in government spending, sources familiar with the matter have said.
The size of the package, which is scheduled to be unveiled Friday, will likely exceed ¥67 trillion, including spending by municipal governments and companies, the sources said.
