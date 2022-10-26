  • Japan is set to cut household bills by about 20% early next year, sources have said. | GETTY IMAGES
    Japan is set to cut household bills by about 20% early next year, sources have said. | GETTY IMAGES

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan will cut household electricity bills by about 20% early next year as an inflation-relief step under a broader economic package that will involve nearly ¥30 trillion ($204 billion) in government spending, sources familiar with the matter have said.

The size of the package, which is scheduled to be unveiled Friday, will likely exceed ¥67 trillion, including spending by municipal governments and companies, the sources said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED