  • A woman speaks about her experience being raised as part of a 'blessed second generation' of Unification Church followers. On the table are a seal and rosary left by her mother. | CHUGOKU SHIMBUN
    A woman speaks about her experience being raised as part of a “blessed second generation” of Unification Church followers. On the table are a seal and rosary left by her mother. | CHUGOKU SHIMBUN

  • Chugoku Shimbun

  • SHARE

The fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has shed light on problems faced by the second generation of followers of the Unification Church.

Growing up constrained by the church’s doctrine and expected to act as role models for believers, some children suffer when trying to seek their own religious freedom. There are also cases in which children are subjected to poverty and neglect, as their parents are preoccupied with donation activities.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED