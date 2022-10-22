  • Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko speaks to reporters during joint military exercises with Russia in Osipovichi, Belarus, on Feb. 17. Russia is massing thousands of troops in its western neighbor Belarus, raising fears that Moscow might plan to open a new front in its war against Ukraine, but officials from Kyiv to Washington are casting doubt on whether the military buildup represents a serious threat. | EMILE DUCKE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Riga, Latvia – Russia is massing thousands of troops in its western neighbor Belarus, raising fears that Moscow might plan to open a new front in its war against Ukraine, but officials from Kyiv to Washington are casting doubt on whether the military buildup represents a serious threat.

With Russia already struggling to defend territory in eastern and southern Ukraine, it can ill afford to pick a new fight on a third front in the north on the border with Belarus, officials and analysts say.

