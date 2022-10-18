  • The aftermath of the fire in Evin prison in Tehran on Oct. 17 | REUTERS
    The aftermath of the fire in Evin prison in Tehran on Oct. 17 | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Paris – Eight inmates died in a fire that raged in Iran’s Evin prison, the judiciary said Monday, doubling the official toll from a blaze that has further stoked tensions one month into protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Authorities blamed the fire in the Tehran jail late Saturday on “riots and clashes” among prisoners, but human rights groups said they doubted the official version of events and feared the real toll could be higher.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED