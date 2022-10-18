  • Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno says Japan is imposing additional sanctions on North Korea in relations to its nuclear and missile development programs. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Japan decided Tuesday to impose additional sanctions on North Korea by freezing the assets of five more organizations over their involvement in Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development programs, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

The additional sanctions, approved at a Cabinet meeting in the morning, follow North Korea's repeated test-firings of ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan since late September, including one earlier this month that flew over the Japanese archipelago for the first time in five years.

