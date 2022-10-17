  • A monitor in Tokyo showing the yen dropping near ¥149 to the dollar early Saturday | KYODO
    A monitor in Tokyo showing the yen dropping near ¥149 to the dollar early Saturday | KYODO
Traders remained on high alert for possible intervention to support the yen Monday after it touched a 32-year low and neared the key psychological ¥150 per dollar level.

The yen was little changed around ¥148.60 in Tokyo trading after nine straight weeks of losses. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated to reporters on Monday that the country will take bold action if there are speculative foreign exchange moves.

