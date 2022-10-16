Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said he will stick with monetary easing, signaling no change in stance after the yen continued its rapid slide in the past week and dropped to a fresh 32-year low.
“The BOJ considered it appropriate to continue with monetary easing, to support the economy, to ensure a shift in norms and to ensure the price stability target in a sustainable and stable manner,” Kuroda said at a Group of Thirty seminar in Washington on Saturday.
