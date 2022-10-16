  • Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda says he will stick with monetary easing, even after the yen plunged to a 32-year low versus the U.S. dollar. | BLOOMBERG
    Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda says he will stick with monetary easing, even after the yen plunged to a 32-year low versus the U.S. dollar. | BLOOMBERG

  • Bloomberg, Kyodo

  • SHARE

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said he will stick with monetary easing, signaling no change in stance after the yen continued its rapid slide in the past week and dropped to a fresh 32-year low.

“The BOJ considered it appropriate to continue with monetary easing, to support the economy, to ensure a shift in norms and to ensure the price stability target in a sustainable and stable manner,” Kuroda said at a Group of Thirty seminar in Washington on Saturday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW