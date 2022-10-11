  • Women hug each other during a march for Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of Iran's morality police, in Montreal on Oct. 1. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – An international footballer, an influential tech blogger, a woman who was merely eating her breakfast without a headscarf.

In Iran, no one who expresses dissent against the ruling theocratic system, including the famous, is safe from being caught in the dragnet of a crackdown that has seen hundreds arrested in more than three weeks of protests.

