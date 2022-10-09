  • Employees work on the semiconductor chip production line of Jiangsu Azure Corp in Huaian, China, in March. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS
    Employees work on the semiconductor chip production line of Jiangsu Azure Corp in Huaian, China, in March. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

China criticized expanded U.S. restrictions on its access to semiconductor technology, saying they’ll harm supply chains and the world economy.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced the export curbs on Friday, escalating tensions between the two countries and adding complications for an industry faced with slumping demand.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW