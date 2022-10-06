  • A SpaceX rocket launches from Pad-39A on the Crew 5 mission to the International Space Station, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Washington – Koichi Wakata embarked on his fifth space mission, marking a new record among Japanese astronauts, aboard a U.S. SpaceX ship that was successfully launched from Florida on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old is one of the four astronauts taking part in NASA's fifth crew rotation mission to the International Space Station using the U.S. commercial spacecraft. The team will travel to the orbiting laboratory for a six-month science and technology research mission.

