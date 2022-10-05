Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country’s military had made major, rapid advances against Russian forces and freed dozens of towns in the south and east over the last week.
“This week alone, since the Russian pseudo-referendum, dozens of population centers have been liberated. These are in Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions all together,” he said in a Tuesday nighttime address.
