The world as a whole has been jolted by the war in Ukraine, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which cut almost all growth forecasts for the Group of 20 next year while anticipating further interest-rate hikes too.
The global economy will expand just 2.2% in 2023, the Paris-based organization said Monday. It slashed GDP forecasts for most of the G20, with only Indonesia featuring a moderately higher outlook. Many of the group face noticeably faster inflation too.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.