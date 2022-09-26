  • A fruit and vegetable stall inside a market in Madrid on Thursday | BLOOMBERG
The world as a whole has been jolted by the war in Ukraine, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which cut almost all growth forecasts for the Group of 20 next year while anticipating further interest-rate hikes too.

The global economy will expand just 2.2% in 2023, the Paris-based organization said Monday. It slashed GDP forecasts for most of the G20, with only Indonesia featuring a moderately higher outlook. Many of the group face noticeably faster inflation too.

