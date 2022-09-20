The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will release an updated list of members who have had connections with the controversial Unification Church, its secretary-general Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

Links between the church and LDP have been in focus after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot during an election rally. The suspected killer blamed Abe for supporting the church, which he said had bankrupted his mother. The church has declined to comment on her donations and has also said it no longer accepts donations that cause financial hardship.