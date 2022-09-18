The Cabinet’s public approval rating dropped to 40.2%, a new low since its launch last year, the latest Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party struggles to defuse jitters over its controversial links to a religious group and a planned state funeral later in the month for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The rating for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is a sharp drop from over 63% shortly after the ruling party’s sweeping victory in the Upper House election in July and 54.1% in the last survey in August.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.