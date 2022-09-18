  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at a ceremony for the 75th founding anniversary of the Japan War-Bereaved Family Association at a hotel in Tokyo on Sept. 12. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • KYODO, STAFF REPORT

The Cabinet’s public approval rating dropped to 40.2%, a new low since its launch last year, the latest Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party struggles to defuse jitters over its controversial links to a religious group and a planned state funeral later in the month for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The rating for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is a sharp drop from over 63% shortly after the ruling party’s sweeping victory in the Upper House election in July and 54.1% in the last survey in August.

