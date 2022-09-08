The ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday disclosed the names of 121 lawmakers who have had substantial ties with the Unification Church, with two lawmakers receiving organizational support in election campaigns.
In total, 179 out of 379 LDP lawmakers, or about 47%, had some level of ties with the religious group, according to an internal survey. The party did not release the names of those whose ties were deemed to be less significant.
