  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is carried on the day of her state funeral and burial at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is carried on the day of her state funeral and burial at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

London – Leaders and royalty gathered in London on Monday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II amid scenes of matchless pageantry, a fitting end for Britain's longest-serving monarch who won respect the world over for her 70 years on the throne.

King Charles III and other senior British royals followed her flag-draped coffin into Westminster Abbey on Monday at the start of her state funeral, the country's first since 1965 when Winston Churchill was afforded the honor.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,