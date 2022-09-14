  • Armenian soldiers and a Russian peacekeeping soldier, on the vehicle, at a checkpoint in Nagorno-Karabakh in November 2020. | MAURICIO LIMA / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Armenian soldiers and a Russian peacekeeping soldier, on the vehicle, at a checkpoint in Nagorno-Karabakh in November 2020. | MAURICIO LIMA / THE NEW YORK TIMES
ISTANBUL – Fighting erupted Tuesday between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the latest flare-up in their decadeslong confrontation in the South Caucasus, killing as many as 100 service members and raising the prospect of fallout from the war in Ukraine spreading instability across a wider region.

Each side blamed the other for the fighting that broke out along their border early Tuesday, in the worst escalation of hostilities between the two countries since a 2020 war and a cease-fire brokered by Russia that ended large-scale fighting.

