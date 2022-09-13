Amid energy security concerns heightened by the war in Ukraine, the government has steadily moved toward a stronger embrace of nuclear power, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stating his intention to get more idled reactors back online. But late last month he seemed to go further, indicating that he wants to look at constructing new types of reactors.

The comments, made at an Aug. 24 meeting of experts debating a new green transformation policy, have been taken as a fundamental policy shift that could see Japan pursue smaller nuclear reactors. Supporters tout these as safer and more economically efficient. But massive political, economic and environmental challenges could greatly drive up costs.