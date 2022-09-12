  • Suntory's nonalcoholic beverages at a nonalcohol 'beer garden' in Tokyo in August | REUTERS
    Suntory's nonalcoholic beverages at a nonalcohol "beer garden" in Tokyo in August | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day’s schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage.

“If I have to get up early, and I think ‘Oh, I should hold off on drinking,’ then I go for a nonalcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I’m drinking alone,” Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. “And of course, when hanging out with friends who don’t drink, it’s nice to have something to toast with.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,