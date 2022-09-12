Beijing – Chinese leader Xi Jinping will make state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this week, Beijing said Monday — his first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Xi will attend a leaders’ summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand and “pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan” at the invitation of Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev from Wednesday to Friday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
