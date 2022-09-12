  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the Hong Kong's new leader and government in the city on July 1. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Chinese leader Xi Jinping gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the Hong Kong's new leader and government in the city on July 1. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Beijing – Chinese leader Xi Jinping will make state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this week, Beijing said Monday — his first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Xi will attend a leaders’ summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand and “pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan” at the invitation of Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev from Wednesday to Friday, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

