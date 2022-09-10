  • Police inspect a bus in which a girl, 3, died of heatstroke after being left behind, in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Police inspect a bus in which a girl, 3, died of heatstroke after being left behind, in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Tuesday. | KYODO

The central government Friday demanded nursery facilities check whether bus safety measures are implemented properly following the death of a girl who was left inside a hot school bus.

Additionally, the government will have local government officials inspect all nurseries, kindergartens and other facilities that run school buses to see whether they are taking sufficient safety measures. Facilities subject to such inspections are expected to total about 10,000.

