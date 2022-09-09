Over the course of her 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II established close ties with the imperial family, spanning all or part of the reigns of three emperors.
The queen, who died Thursday at age 96, helped the U.K. and Japan overcome difficulties following hostilities during World War II. She had exchanges with former Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, Emperor Akihito and the current Emperor Naruhito.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.