    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses the parliament, which passed a law officially enshrining its nuclear weapons policies, in Pyongyang, on Thursday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
SEOUL – North Korea passed a law enshrining the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, a move leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status “irreversible” and bars any denuclearization talks, state media reported on Friday.

The move comes as observers say North Korea appears to be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, after historic summits with then-U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders in 2018 failed to persuade Kim to abandon his weapons development.

