  • U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on July 11. | REUTERS
    U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on July 11. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said a Chinese invasion of Taiwan remains a “distinct threat,” while insisting that the Biden administration hasn’t changed its position over the island’s status, despite Chinese claims to the contrary.

“I think it remains a distinct threat that there could be a military contingency around Taiwan,” Sullivan said in an interview.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,