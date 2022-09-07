  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. | HANNAH BEIER / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Washington – One of the classified documents seized by the FBI at former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence described the nuclear capabilities and military defenses of a foreign power, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources familiar with the case, said that some of the documents found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence were so highly classified that only the president and cabinet or near-cabinet level officials would be cleared to authorize other government officials to access them.

