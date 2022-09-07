  • Ronson Chan in Hong Kong in December | REUTERS
Hong Kong – The head of Hong Kong’s journalist union was arrested on Wednesday, just weeks before he was set to leave the city and begin an overseas fellowship.

Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA), was arrested for allegedly obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct in a public place.

