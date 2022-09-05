  • Opponents of a new constitution react to early results in the referendum in Santiago on Sunday. | REUTERS
Chileans emphatically rejected a proposed new constitution to replace the one adopted during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, partial results showed on Sunday, in a result that exceeded the expectations of the conservative opposition.

With more than 88% of votes counted, the reject camp led with 62% compared to just 38% for those in favor.

