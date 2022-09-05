Japan, which has accepted well over 1,700 Ukrainian people fleeing their home country since Russia’s invasion started in February, is devoting serious efforts to supporting their livelihoods.
In Tokyo, which hosts about 300 Ukrainian evacuees, the largest group, local governments and companies are leading such work, including through events to help them assimilate into local communities.
