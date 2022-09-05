Bone marrow donor registrations in Japan for use in treating blood cancer and leukemia have been slow in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Japanese nonprofit organization promoting such registrations has said.
Donor registrations started in Japan in 1992, typically growing at an annual pace of between 11,000 and 24,000 since 2010, according to the Japan Marrow Donor Registry Promotion Conference and others.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.