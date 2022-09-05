  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Bone marrow donor registrations in Japan for use in treating blood cancer and leukemia have been slow in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Japanese nonprofit organization promoting such registrations has said.

Donor registrations started in Japan in 1992, typically growing at an annual pace of between 11,000 and 24,000 since 2010, according to the Japan Marrow Donor Registry Promotion Conference and others.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,