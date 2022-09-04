Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania – Donald Trump branded Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” Saturday as he hit back at the U.S. president’s assertion that the Republican and his supporters are undermining American democracy, and slammed last month’s FBI raid of his Florida home.
Making his first public appearance since the August 8 raid, Trump told a rally in Pennsylvania that the search was a “travesty of justice” and warned it would produce “a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen.”
