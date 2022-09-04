  • Kota Iwahashi is the administrative director of Akta, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness of HIV prevention, and is now also involved in educating vulnerable communities on monkeypox. | KYODO
Japan has only seen a handful of monkeypox cases so far, with the government making concerted efforts with medical institutions and activists to contain the disease when it is detected domestically.

But with the risk of more cases appearing, and the global outbreak currently mostly affecting men who have sex with men, some question how well Japan can tread the line between preventing stigma and adequately informing the population of the reality of the disease.

