  • The Metropolitan Police Department is working to prevent information theft by spies by sharing intelligence with businesses. | KYODO
  • Jiji

Tokyo police are stepping up efforts to prevent the theft of information on advanced technologies by sharing information with businesses on the methods used by spies.

The initiative by the Public Security Bureau of Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department comes after it prevented information theft at a company that was approached by a Russian spy last year.

