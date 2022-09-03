  • Local residents register to receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at a mass vaccination center operated by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
A health ministry panel has decided that elderly people will be the first to receive improved COVID-19 vaccines effective against omicron variants in the fourth round of vaccinations.

The vaccines will be available from mid-September or later, replacing conventional vaccines gradually. From mid-October, the scope of the new vaccinations will be expanded to people aged 12 or older who have received at least two COVID-19 shots.

