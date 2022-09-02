  • South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said Friday that South Korea and Japan will try to speed up efforts to settle the wartime labor issue in a future-oriented manner. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Seoul – South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met with Korean plaintiffs in Japanese wartime labor cases on Friday as the government of President Yoon Seok-yeol works to solve the issue before it inflames tensions with Tokyo.

There is speculation that the South Korean Supreme Court may soon finalize a court order to liquidate assets seized from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, one of two Japanese firms the top court had found liable for forced labor during World War II.

