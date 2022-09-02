The Osaka Prefectural Police said it has placed a Brazilian man, suspected of murdering his wife and daughter at their apartment, on the nationwide wanted list and is conducting an investigation with a possibility of putting him on international wanted lists as he has been confirmed to have fled to his home country.

The police obtained an arrest warrant for Barbosa Anderson Robson, 33, for allegedly stabbing his 29-year-old wife Manami Aramaki and their 3-year-old daughter Lily multiple times sometime between Aug. 20 and 21. The two were found dead in an apartment room in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Aug. 24.