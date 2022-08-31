NASA will make a second attempt to launch its powerful new moon rocket on Saturday, after scrubbing a test flight earlier in the week, an official said.
The highly anticipated uncrewed mission — dubbed Artemis 1 — will bring the United States a step closer to returning astronauts to the moon five decades after humans last walked on the lunar surface.
