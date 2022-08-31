  • NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), with the Orion crew capsule perched on top, stands on launch complex 39B one day after an engine-cooling problem forced NASA to delay the debut test launch at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
NASA will make a second attempt to launch its powerful new moon rocket on Saturday, after scrubbing a test flight earlier in the week, an official said.

The highly anticipated uncrewed mission — dubbed Artemis 1 — will bring the United States a step closer to returning astronauts to the moon five decades after humans last walked on the lunar surface.

