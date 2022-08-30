  • The University of Tokyo in January 2021. In a survey, 162 people said there were fewer scholars specializing in Japan because of the nation's border restrictions. | KYODO
    The University of Tokyo in January 2021. In a survey, 162 people said there were fewer scholars specializing in Japan because of the nation's border restrictions. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Japan’s strict border restrictions are causing foreign scholars and students to shift away from Japanese studies, a survey conducted in August by a Japanese researcher in the United States showed, in what could be an alarming sign of “Japan passing” in the academic world.

According to an online survey of about 300 foreign academics and students of Japanese studies in the U.S., Europe and Asia, 186 respondents said there was less scholarly interest in Japan in their countries, while 162 said there were fewer scholars specializing in Japan because of the border restrictions. Respondents were allowed to choose multiple answers.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,