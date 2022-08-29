The two-day eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8) that ended Sunday lacked momentum partly because Prime Minister Fumio Kishida failed to attend the event in person due to being infected with the coronavirus.
Also, the number of top-level African officials who joined the conference fell substantially from the previous TICAD meeting although Japan tried to impress countries from the continent with an offer to provide high-quality aid in rivalry with China, which has been boosting its influence over Africa with its huge financial resources.
