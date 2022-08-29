  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends online a news conference held Sunday in the Tunisian capital of Tunis following TICAD 8. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends online a news conference held Sunday in the Tunisian capital of Tunis following TICAD 8. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The two-day eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8) that ended Sunday lacked momentum partly because Prime Minister Fumio Kishida failed to attend the event in person due to being infected with the coronavirus.

Also, the number of top-level African officials who joined the conference fell substantially from the previous TICAD meeting although Japan tried to impress countries from the continent with an offer to provide high-quality aid in rivalry with China, which has been boosting its influence over Africa with its huge financial resources.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,