  • Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi | BLOOMBERG
    Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

New economic security minister Sanae Takaichi has pledged to keep a close eye on nations including China to protect Japan from danger.

“We don’t have a specific nation to watch in mind,” Takaichi said in a group interview on Monday. “However, we must keep a close eye on countries that could impact our economic security, including China.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,