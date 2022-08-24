  • The Environment Ministry plans to introduce in fiscal 2023 tax incentives for private-sector businesses that own forests — including satoyama village forests — if they are recognized as contributing to biodiversity conservation. | GETTY IMAGES
    The Environment Ministry plans to introduce in fiscal 2023 tax incentives for private-sector businesses that own forests — including satoyama village forests — if they are recognized as contributing to biodiversity conservation. | GETTY IMAGES

The Environment Ministry plans to introduce in fiscal 2023 tax incentives for private-sector businesses that own forests — including satoyama village forests — if they are recognized as contributing to biodiversity conservation, it was learned Wednesday.

The ministry plans to include the plan in its tax system reform proposal for the fiscal year from next April, sources said.

