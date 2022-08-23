  • Aoi Traffic President Hidenori Matsuura (right) apologizes during a news conference at the company offices in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, on Tuesday. | KYODO
  • Jiji, Kyodo

Nagoya – Police on Tuesday raided a bus service operator the day after a bus operated by the firm overturned and burst into flames on an expressway in Nagoya, killing two people and injuring seven others.

Police in Aichi Prefecture believe there were no abnormalities with the bus and suspect that the crash was caused by the driver, either by mishandling the steering wheel or by suffering health issues, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

