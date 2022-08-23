  • Officials of the education board of Toda, Saitama Prefecture, speak at a news conference on Monday following a stabbing case in Tokyo by a student in Toda over the weekend. | KYODO
  • Jiji, Kyodo

The 15-year-old girl arrested over a random knife attack in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward has told police investigators that she targeted someone who looked like her mother, investigative sources said Tuesday.

The girl was following a 53-year-old woman and her daughter, 19, at a short distance from a point just before the scene of the attack as if she was waiting for the right moment, the sources said.

