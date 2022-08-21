  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walks past a Ground Self-Defense Force Type-19 155 mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer and a Type-12 surface-to-ship missile during a review at Camp Asaka in Tokyo in November. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walks past a Ground Self-Defense Force Type-19 155 mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer and a Type-12 surface-to-ship missile during a review at Camp Asaka in Tokyo in November. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

With an eye toward narrowing a cavernous “missile gap” with China, Japan is considering stockpiling more than 1,000 long-range cruise missiles, a report said Sunday, as tensions over Taiwan grow.

The Defense Ministry is looking to deploy its ground-launched Type-12 standoff missiles — and extend their range from around 200 kilometers (124 miles) to more than 1,000 km — mainly to its far-flung southwestern islands and the Kyushu region, the Yomiuri daily reported, citing unidentified government sources.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,