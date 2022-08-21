  • Police officers are seen near the site where a girl apparently stabbed a mother in her 50s and her young daughter in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Saturday. | KYODO　
A girl was arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder after apparently stabbing a mother in her 50s and her young daughter on a street in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward.

The injuries included a stab wound in the back of one of the victims, police said, adding the pair did not recognize the suspect. The police said the suspect claims to be under 20 and the younger victim is between 10 and 19.

