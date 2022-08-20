  • FBI agents patrol the agency's headquarters in Washington on Aug. 14. | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    FBI agents patrol the agency's headquarters in Washington on Aug. 14. | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Washington – FBI agents are used to criticism, but never in the agency’s history have they faced anything like the attacks from conservatives after last week’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

Over its more than 100-year history, the FBI has been excoriated by Southerners committed to racist segregation, by civil libertarians defending political activists and especially by African Americans, whose 1960s liberation movement was treated as an acute national threat by the agency.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,